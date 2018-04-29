UPDATE: Some still call him "the Walmart yodeling boy," but "superstar" may be a little more fitting for Mason Ramsey.

"There's been a lot going on. Thirty days ago I was in Walmart singing and now here I am going to the Coachella stage, Ellen, Grand Ole Opry and here in Chattanooga," said Ramsey. "I just like to sing you know. It's the thing that I chose and so that's what I wanted to do so I'm doing it."

In a matter of three hours, Channel 3 followed the 11-year-old through an intimate performance and radio interview at US101. Then, to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road.

"He's so talented for like in an 11-year-old I mean I'm 13 and I can't even draw a circle," said fan, Victoria Majeske. "I mean I couldn't go to Coachella so he brought it to us."

"Whenever I first heard his song 'Famous' I thought that's the kind of kid who's going to bring country music back to the way it needs to be because the old Hank Williams and all that; that's the kind of stuff that we love around here and so he's bringing that back. I think he's doing a great job at it and I just love to see his bright smile every time he comes out," said fan, Austin Olvey.

As Mason yodels his way from city to city, he has this to say for all of his fans here in Chattanooga: "Thank you."

Chattanooga is one of four cities Mason has chosen to perform.

You can catch Mason's next free pop up show Thursday at a Walmart in Birmingham and in Lousiville on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An 11-year-old boy whose yodeling at an Illinois Walmart started a wave of attention has signed a record deal.

Mason Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud Records. The Tennessean reports he's also released his debut single, "Famous." The song was written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and others.

Ramsey says in a news release he "can't wait for everyone to hear" the song.

Videos of him singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube. It earned him a performance earlier this month at Coachella at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.