WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News had a big night at the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Contest Saturday. The station brought home 10 awards.

The annual awards presentation recognizes radio, television, newspaper and online media organizations.

Channel 3 took home first place in five categories for its division:

Natalie Potts and Lee Broome for Long Light Feature

Lee Broome for TV Editing

Danielle Wilburn for TV Producing

Lee Broome for Short Light Feature

Weather Coverage

The station was recognized as a finalist in five categories:

TV Producing (Emily Kulick)

TV Investigative (Cameron Taylor and Charlton McCullom)

TV Sportscaster (Jill Jelnick)

TV Evening Newscast

Sports Feature (Jill Jelnick and Charlton McCullom)

A complete list of winners from this year's awards can be found on AP's website.