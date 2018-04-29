News
WRCB recognized by the Tennessee Associated Press
The annual awards presentation that recognizes radio, television, newspaper and online media organizations.
Sunday, April 29th 2018, 5:28 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, April 30th 2018, 5:02 am EDT
WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News had a big night at the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Contest Saturday. The station brought home 10 awards.
Channel 3 took home first place in five categories for its division:
- Natalie Potts and Lee Broome for Long Light Feature
- Lee Broome for TV Editing
- Danielle Wilburn for TV Producing
- Lee Broome for Short Light Feature
- Weather Coverage
The station was recognized as a finalist in five categories:
- TV Producing (Emily Kulick)
- TV Investigative (Cameron Taylor and Charlton McCullom)
- TV Sportscaster (Jill Jelnick)
- TV Evening Newscast
- Sports Feature (Jill Jelnick and Charlton McCullom)
A complete list of winners from this year's awards can be found on AP's website.
The Associated Press includes television markets from across the state including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and Jackson.