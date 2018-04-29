Charges are pending after a driver crashed and attempted to call a cab to flee the scene.

The single-car crash happened just after midnight Sunday on I-24 eastbound near Germantown Road. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the East Ridge Police Department said the car overturned off the roadway.

JR Reed with the department said the driver left the scene and tried to call a cab. Officers found the individual in a residential area near the crash site.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and a citation was issued. Reed said additional charges are pending.