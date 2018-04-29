A Chattanooga man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to a call that 33-year-old Nathaniel Lewis Parks had attacked a woman who police say he knew.

The officer saw Parks while responding to the matter. Parks fled the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police caught up with Parks and found him parked in the middle of the road on Nellie Street and Hoyt Street. Parks fled again when he saw the officer.

The officer began pursuing Parks, but the chase was called off by a supervisor.

Around 45 minutes after the chase had been called off, the suspect called the victim and began making threats.

Officers later saw Parks' car outside the Chattanooga home where he was residing. Officers approached the house and saw Parks flee out a side door moments later. They caught up with Parks and arrested him. During the course of the arrest, Parks pushed an officer.

Officers searched Parks once they had him in custody and found a small bag of crack cocaine. They also searched his room at the home and found a digital scale.

Parks faces charges of

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process

Evading Arrest

Harassment

Stalking

Possession of Crack Cocaine for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving