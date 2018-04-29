It happened at a Popeyes on Forest Avenue in Staten Island Sunday, according to the NYPD. Security video shows the woman flipping off employees, then picking up a sign and throwing it. Finally, she uses a chair to smash a window.

An employee who didn't want to be identified told News 4 the customer was drunk, and angry because the $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soda. Employees tried to explain that the deal includes an order of Wicked Chicken strips plus a side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce, but does not include a soft drink. They told her she was confused and may have been thinking of Wendy's $4 meal deal, but she was so irate she couldn't be reasoned with, the employee said.