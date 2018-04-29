Tennessee voters will head to the polls for this year’s county primary election on Tuesday.

There are more than 192,000 people registered to vote in Hamilton County, according to the Hamilton County Election Commission, and just over 8,000 people participated in early voting. The remaining voters have to wait until Election Day, but you can go ahead and start planning.

On the election commission's website, you can look at sample ballots for Hamilton County.

You can also see below where you need to go to vote. There are more than 70 polling locations listed for Hamilton County.

The location here you vote depends on where you live. The “Go Vote Tennessee” desktop and mobile app can help you search for your polling location. All you have to do is enter the address that’s on your voter registration card.

You want to make sure you have a government-issued photo ID with you when you vote, such as a driver’s license or passport.

You can view a full list of accepted forms of identification on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website.  

Tuesday, polls will be open from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm.

Listed below are the locations of Hamilton County polling places that will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day

Airport

Shepherd Recreation Center

2124 Shepherd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37406

  

Alton Park 1 & 2

The Bethlehem Center

200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410

  

Amnicola

VFW Post 4848

2402 Amnicola Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37406

  

Apison 1, 2 & 3

Tri-Community Fire Station 3

11115 Park Pl Apison, TN 37302

Avondale

Avondale Recreation Center

1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406

  

Bakewell 1 & 2

Rechoboth Baptist

12622 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

  

Birchwood

Meadowview Baptist

10715 Oolt-Georgetown Rd Georgetown, TN 37336

  

Bonny Oaks

Washington Hill Recreation

4628 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416

Brainerd

Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX)

4011 Austin Street Chattanooga, TN 37411

  

Brainerd Hills

Alahambra Shrine Temple

1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

Bushtown

Carver Community Center

600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404

  

Collegedale 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Collegedale City Hall

4910 Swinyar Dr. Collegedale, TN 37363

Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7

Concord Baptist

7025 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

Courthouse 1 & 2

Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center)

730 E. ML King Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37403

  

Dalewood

New Hope Baptist

3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

  

Dallas 1 & 2

New Salem Baptist

9806 Dallas Hollow Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Downtown 1 & 2

Dogwood Manor Community Room

959 Gateway Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402

  

Dupont

The Gathering

4445 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343

  

East Brainerd 1 & 2

Covenant Presbyterian

8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

East Chattanooga 1 & 2

East Chattanooga Rec Center

2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406

East Lake

East Lake Recreation Ctr. (Gym)

3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407

  

East Ridge 1

East Ridge City Hall - (Gym)

1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412

  

East Ridge 2

The American Legion

3329 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412

  

East Ridge 3

East Ridge City Hall - Senior Center (Gym side entrance)

1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412

East Ridge 4

East Ridge United Methodist

1601 Prater Rd East Ridge, TN 37412

  

Eastdale

Eastdale Recreation Center

1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411

  

Eastgate 1 & 2

New Covenant Fellowship

1326 North Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411

  

Eastside 1 & 2

Redemption Gym

1845 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Fairmount

Bachman Community Center

2815 Anderson Pike Signal Mountain, TN 37377

  

Falling Water

Falling Water Baptist

523 Roberts Mill Rd Hixson, TN 37343

  

Flat Top Mountain

Volunteer Firehall

13331 Jones Gap Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

  

Ganns

Middle Valley Church of God

1703 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN 37343

Glenwood

Glenwood Recreation Center

2610 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404

  

Harrison 1, 2 & 6

Harrison Ruritan Club

5709 Tyner Lane, Harrison, TN 37341

  

Harrison 3, 4 & 5

Bayside Baptist

6100 Highway 58 Harrison, TN 37341

  

Hixson 1 & 2

Hixson First Baptist

5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN 37343

Hixson 3

Burks United Methodist

6433 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343

  

Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3

Oakwood Baptist (Gym)

4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416

  

Lake Hills

Northminster Presbyterian

4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416

  

Lakesite

Lakesite City Hall

9201 Rocky Point Rd. Lakesite, TN 37379

Lookout Mountain

Jane Harris Youth Building

301 N. Watauga Ln. Lookout Mountain, TN 37350

  

Lookout Valley 1 & 2

John A. Patten Recreation Ctr.

3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419

  

Lupton City

Lupton Drive Baptist

859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415

  

Meadowview

Volunteer Firehall #4

10916 Hwy 58 Georgetown, TN 37336

Middle Valley 1 & 2

Middle Valley Baptist

7901 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

  

Missionary Ridge

Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Firehall)

36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404

  

Moccasin Bend

North Chattanooga Rec Center

406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405

  

Mountain Creek 1, 2 & 3

Mtn. Creek Church of Christ

985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Mowbray

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department

1705 Mowbray Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

  

Murray Hills 1 & 2

St Thaddaeus Episcopal

4300 Locksley Ln Chattanooga, TN 37416

  

North Chattanooga 1 & 2

Knights of Columbus

313 Sylvan St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

  

Northgate 1 & 2

Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Ch. North Campus

1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343

Northwoods 1 & 2

Calvary Baptist Church

5201 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN 37415

  

Ooltewah 1 & 2

Eastwood Church (Gym)

4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

  

Ooltewah 3, 4, 5 & 6

Seventh-Day Adventist  (Gym)

9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

  

Pleasant Grove 1 & 2

Pleasant Grove Baptist

7634 Gann Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Red Bank 1

Disabled American Veterans

619 Memorial Dr. Red Bank, TN 37415

  

Red Bank 2

Red Bank Lion's Club

3704 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN 37415

  

Red Bank 3

Red Bank Cumberland Presb.

115 Morrison Springs Road Red Bank, TN 37415

  

Ridgedale 1 & 2

Redemption Gym

1845 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Ridgeside

Ridgeside City Poolhouse

300 Shepherd Ave Ridgeside, TN 37411

  

Riverview

Northside Presbyterian Church

923 Mississippi Ave Chattanooga, TN 37405

  

Sale Creek

Sale Creek Lion's Club

15222 Coppinger Road  Sale Creek, TN 37373

  

Signal Mountain 1 & 2

Signal Mountain Presbyterian

612 James Boulevard,  Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Snowhill 1 & 2

Greenwood Baptist Church

8529 Snowhill Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

  

Soddy Daisy 1 & 4

Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center

190 Depot St. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

  

Soddy Daisy 2 & 3

Daisy Church of God

9555 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

  

St Elmo 1 & 2

South Chatt.  Recreation Center

1151 West 40th Street Chattanooga, TN 37409

Stuart Heights

Rivermont Presbyterian

3319 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415

  

Summit 1, 2, 3 & 4

Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian

7407 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

Tyner 1 & 2

Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation (Gym)

6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

Valdeau

Mtn. Creek Church of Christ

985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Walden

Walden Town Hall

1836 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN 37377

  

Westview 1, 2 & 3

Christ United Methodist

8645 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

  

Woodmore 1 & 2

Brainerd Recreation Center

1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

    

ABSENTEE & PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD

Election Commission

700 River Terminal Road

Chattanooga TN 37406

        