Tennessee voters will head to the polls for this year’s county primary election on Tuesday.

There are more than 192,000 people registered to vote in Hamilton County, according to the Hamilton County Election Commission, and just over 8,000 people participated in early voting. The remaining voters have to wait until Election Day, but you can go ahead and start planning.

READ MORE | Decision 2018 coverage

On the election commission's website, you can look at sample ballots for Hamilton County.

You can also see below where you need to go to vote. There are more than 70 polling locations listed for Hamilton County.

The location here you vote depends on where you live. The “Go Vote Tennessee” desktop and mobile app can help you search for your polling location. All you have to do is enter the address that’s on your voter registration card.

You want to make sure you have a government-issued photo ID with you when you vote, such as a driver’s license or passport.

You can view a full list of accepted forms of identification on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website.

Tuesday, polls will be open from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm.

Listed below are the locations of Hamilton County polling places that will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day