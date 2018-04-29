Decision 2018: Prepping for the polls on Election Day
Tennessee voters will head to the polls for this year’s county primary election on Tuesday.
There are more than 192,000 people registered to vote in Hamilton County, according to the Hamilton County Election Commission, and just over 8,000 people participated in early voting. The remaining voters have to wait until Election Day, but you can go ahead and start planning.
On the election commission's website, you can look at sample ballots for Hamilton County.
You can also see below where you need to go to vote. There are more than 70 polling locations listed for Hamilton County.
The location here you vote depends on where you live. The “Go Vote Tennessee” desktop and mobile app can help you search for your polling location. All you have to do is enter the address that’s on your voter registration card.
You want to make sure you have a government-issued photo ID with you when you vote, such as a driver’s license or passport.
You can view a full list of accepted forms of identification on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website.
Tuesday, polls will be open from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm.
Listed below are the locations of Hamilton County polling places that will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day
|
Airport
Shepherd Recreation Center
2124 Shepherd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37406
|
Alton Park 1 & 2
The Bethlehem Center
200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
|
Amnicola
VFW Post 4848
2402 Amnicola Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37406
|
Apison 1, 2 & 3
Tri-Community Fire Station 3
11115 Park Pl Apison, TN 37302
|
Avondale
Avondale Recreation Center
1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406
|
Bakewell 1 & 2
Rechoboth Baptist
12622 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
|
Birchwood
Meadowview Baptist
10715 Oolt-Georgetown Rd Georgetown, TN 37336
|
Bonny Oaks
Washington Hill Recreation
4628 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416
|
Brainerd
Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX)
4011 Austin Street Chattanooga, TN 37411
|
Brainerd Hills
Alahambra Shrine Temple
1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
Bushtown
Carver Community Center
600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
|
Collegedale 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6
Collegedale City Hall
4910 Swinyar Dr. Collegedale, TN 37363
|
Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7
Concord Baptist
7025 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
Courthouse 1 & 2
Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center)
730 E. ML King Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37403
|
Dalewood
New Hope Baptist
3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
|
Dallas 1 & 2
New Salem Baptist
9806 Dallas Hollow Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
|
Downtown 1 & 2
Dogwood Manor Community Room
959 Gateway Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402
|
Dupont
The Gathering
4445 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
|
East Brainerd 1 & 2
Covenant Presbyterian
8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
East Chattanooga 1 & 2
East Chattanooga Rec Center
2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406
|
East Lake
East Lake Recreation Ctr. (Gym)
3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407
|
East Ridge 1
East Ridge City Hall - (Gym)
1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412
|
East Ridge 2
The American Legion
3329 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412
|
East Ridge 3
East Ridge City Hall - Senior Center (Gym side entrance)
1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412
|
East Ridge 4
East Ridge United Methodist
1601 Prater Rd East Ridge, TN 37412
|
Eastdale
Eastdale Recreation Center
1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
|
Eastgate 1 & 2
New Covenant Fellowship
1326 North Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
|
Eastside 1 & 2
Redemption Gym
1845 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
|
Fairmount
Bachman Community Center
2815 Anderson Pike Signal Mountain, TN 37377
|
Falling Water
Falling Water Baptist
523 Roberts Mill Rd Hixson, TN 37343
|
Flat Top Mountain
Volunteer Firehall
13331 Jones Gap Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
|
Ganns
Middle Valley Church of God
1703 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN 37343
|
Glenwood
Glenwood Recreation Center
2610 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
|
Harrison 1, 2 & 6
Harrison Ruritan Club
5709 Tyner Lane, Harrison, TN 37341
|
Harrison 3, 4 & 5
Bayside Baptist
6100 Highway 58 Harrison, TN 37341
|
Hixson 1 & 2
Hixson First Baptist
5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN 37343
|
Hixson 3
Burks United Methodist
6433 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
|
Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3
Oakwood Baptist (Gym)
4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
|
Lake Hills
Northminster Presbyterian
4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
|
Lakesite
Lakesite City Hall
9201 Rocky Point Rd. Lakesite, TN 37379
|
Lookout Mountain
Jane Harris Youth Building
301 N. Watauga Ln. Lookout Mountain, TN 37350
|
Lookout Valley 1 & 2
John A. Patten Recreation Ctr.
3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
|
Lupton City
Lupton Drive Baptist
859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415
|
Meadowview
Volunteer Firehall #4
10916 Hwy 58 Georgetown, TN 37336
|
Middle Valley 1 & 2
Middle Valley Baptist
7901 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
|
Missionary Ridge
Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Firehall)
36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
|
Moccasin Bend
North Chattanooga Rec Center
406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
|
Mountain Creek 1, 2 & 3
Mtn. Creek Church of Christ
985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
|
Mowbray
Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department
1705 Mowbray Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
|
Murray Hills 1 & 2
St Thaddaeus Episcopal
4300 Locksley Ln Chattanooga, TN 37416
|
North Chattanooga 1 & 2
Knights of Columbus
313 Sylvan St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
|
Northgate 1 & 2
Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Ch. North Campus
1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343
|
Northwoods 1 & 2
Calvary Baptist Church
5201 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN 37415
|
Ooltewah 1 & 2
Eastwood Church (Gym)
4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
|
Ooltewah 3, 4, 5 & 6
Seventh-Day Adventist (Gym)
9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
|
Pleasant Grove 1 & 2
Pleasant Grove Baptist
7634 Gann Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
|
Red Bank 1
Disabled American Veterans
619 Memorial Dr. Red Bank, TN 37415
|
Red Bank 2
Red Bank Lion's Club
3704 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN 37415
|
Red Bank 3
Red Bank Cumberland Presb.
115 Morrison Springs Road Red Bank, TN 37415
|
Ridgedale 1 & 2
Redemption Gym
1845 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
|
Ridgeside
Ridgeside City Poolhouse
300 Shepherd Ave Ridgeside, TN 37411
|
Riverview
Northside Presbyterian Church
923 Mississippi Ave Chattanooga, TN 37405
|
Sale Creek
Sale Creek Lion's Club
15222 Coppinger Road Sale Creek, TN 37373
|
Signal Mountain 1 & 2
Signal Mountain Presbyterian
612 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN 37377
|
Snowhill 1 & 2
Greenwood Baptist Church
8529 Snowhill Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
|
Soddy Daisy 1 & 4
Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center
190 Depot St. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
|
Soddy Daisy 2 & 3
Daisy Church of God
9555 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
|
St Elmo 1 & 2
South Chatt. Recreation Center
1151 West 40th Street Chattanooga, TN 37409
|
Stuart Heights
Rivermont Presbyterian
3319 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415
|
Summit 1, 2, 3 & 4
Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian
7407 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
Tyner 1 & 2
Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation (Gym)
6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
Valdeau
Mtn. Creek Church of Christ
985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
|
Walden
Walden Town Hall
1836 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN 37377
|
Westview 1, 2 & 3
Christ United Methodist
8645 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
|
Woodmore 1 & 2
Brainerd Recreation Center
1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
|
ABSENTEE & PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD
Election Commission
700 River Terminal Road
Chattanooga TN 37406