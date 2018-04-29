An American Civil War surgeon and Navy veteran was honored with a headstone ceremony at Old Gray Cemetery on Saturday.

The Sons of Union of the Civil War, Boy Scouts Troop 800, the Junior ROTC at William Blount, and the East Tennessee Reenactment Group came together to host a headstone ceremony in honor of the veteran Celso Pierrucci.

Family members and others from the Knoxville community came out to remember Pierucci's service for the United States more than 100 years after his death.

Celso's great-grandson said honoring his grandfather Saturday meant the world to him and his family.

"He got honored the way he should have gotten honored," Larry Pierucci, Celso's great-grandson, said. "All the engagements he was in in the Civil War, he finally got honored for that too. It's great."