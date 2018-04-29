An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a Chattanooga home Saturday.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue around 6:15 pm. All family members were out of the home already when firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control quickly. Firefighters determined it to be an electrical fire in nature.

One of the family's five children noticed the fire while playing outside, thanks to working smoke detectors. The child went into the home and found the blaze. The child told the mother and the family left the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.