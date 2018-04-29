News
Working smoke detectors alerts child to fire at Chattanooga home
An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a Chattanooga home Saturday.
Sunday, April 29th 2018, 10:51 am EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, April 29th 2018, 10:59 am EDT
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue around 6:15 pm. All family members were out of the home already when firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control quickly. Firefighters determined it to be an electrical fire in nature.
One of the family's five children noticed the fire while playing outside, thanks to working smoke detectors. The child went into the home and found the blaze. The child told the mother and the family left the home.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire caused around $40,000 worth of damage. The home was estimated to be $60,000.