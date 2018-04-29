It's that time of year, where the potential of frost is slowly going away and avid gardeners, both vegetable and flower, can't wait to be in the dirt.

You can use ingredients from your own kitchen to test the pH soil levels, while a kit bought at your local garden store will work best.

The soil is either acidic, neutral or contains alkaline. Plants such as cucumbers and tomatoes are going to thrive in a soil that is more acidic. As opposed to plants such as irises and lilies, that will thrive more with soils that contain alkaline.

Test soil levels using vinegar and baking soda. If you mix these two, a reaction and fizz develop. This will hold true if the soil has either more acidity or alkalinity.

Try taking a sample of soil in your backyard or where you plan on gardening. Drop a spoonful in a glass of water and baking soda, and in a separate glass, drop it in vinegar.

Is there a reaction? If not, the soil is neutral, and in balance. If the soil reacts and fizzes with the baking soda, the soil is acidic. If it reacts with the vinegar, it contains alkaline.

You can neutralize the soil by adding either component to your water routine to either lower or raise pH levels.

Take a look at the pH graph. I find it easier to remember which goes with which by making it a game. Baking soda creates beautiful Begonias (flowers). Whereas, vinegar, is in apple cider vinegar and salad dressings, which goes with fruits and veggies.

EPA.gov