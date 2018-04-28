According to a press release from East Ridge Police, on April 28th at around 3:20 pm police responded to a reported attempted abduction and assault in the 1600 block of Springvale Avenue.

A 22-year-old female reported a male emerged from the wooded area around Springvale Park and approached her as she walked down the road. The male used a pocket knife he took from the victim to force her onto the trails. The suspect slipped during the walk into the woods allowing the victim to flee.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

She described the suspect as a white male, 5’9”, lean and lanky build, dirty blond hair somewhere between wavy and curly, deep blue eyes, clean shaven, freckles on face, scar on left arm surrounded by three freckles, clean cut and smelled of cologne.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with black shorts and black military style jungle boots.