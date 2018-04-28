Saturday, hundreds of Chattanooga’s helped kick off the opening weekend for the Chattanooga Market.

Many of the vendors Channel 3 spoke to say this is one of the most important times of the year for their business. This year the Chattanooga Market is hosting about 220 different local businesses.

At the Chattanooga Market, you can find fresh produce, clothing, artwork and beauty products.

Eric Latham, is one of the owners of the Southside Soap Studio. He creates his soaps from products made by another local business.

“We wanted to make beer and whiskey soap, but we wanted to use a local company because being a local company ourselves, we want to support another company if we could,” Eric Latham said.

While some of these products could be found at a chain store, Britney Evitt with Martha Southern Cottage says these locally made goods have more value.

“We want to know that it was made with love and care and I know the person who made it and I know exactly what's in it we want,” Britney Evitt said.

Mark and Melissa Gates have been participating in the Chattanooga Market for a few years. They are one of the vendors without a physical store who count on sales from the farmers market.

“This is been everything for us we started painting about three years ago and this is our storefront,” Mark Gates, M&M Painting Studio said.

Latham doesn't have a storefront either.

“We are at the Riverfront Market on Saturdays, in Collegedale on weekends, Cambridge Square in Ooltewah on Friday, Signal Mountain on Thursdays. We make the rounds,” Latham said.

Gates said these markets lead to more than just an increase in revenue. She said it's a great way to be part of the community.

"It's hard to meet your neighbor these days, and to come out and be a part of the market community, you get to meet the greater Chattanooga community it really has helped us to put roots here,” Melissa Gates said.