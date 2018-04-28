News
John Kelly goes to Rams in 6th round of NFL Draft
Vols star running back John Kelly is headed to the Rams, who made the NFL playoffs last season.
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 5:53 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 5:53 pm EDT
Fan favorite John Kelly is headed to L.A.
The NFL's Los Angeles Rams drafted Kelly in the six round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 176th overall pick Saturday.
Kelly announced in late December he was leaving UT to declare for the NFL Draft.
The news comes a day after the Carolina Panthers drafted Kelly's former Tennessee teammate, Rashaan Gaulden, with the 85th overall pick.
Read more from WBIR's website.