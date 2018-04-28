The Titans Caravan will be making a stop in Chattanooga Sunday.

Fans will have the opportunity to two Tennessee Titans players at the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and linebacker Jayon Brown will be signing autographs. Fans can also stock up on Titans gear for the upcoming season.

The event will last from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm.