Titans Caravan making stop in Chattanooga Sunday
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 5:02 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 5:03 pm EDT
The Titans Caravan will be making a stop in Chattanooga Sunday.
Fans will have the opportunity to two Tennessee Titans players at the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and linebacker Jayon Brown will be signing autographs. Fans can also stock up on Titans gear for the upcoming season.
The event will last from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm.
For more information, visit the Tennessee Titans' website.