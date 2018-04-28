ATLANTA (AP) - One of the most severe flu seasons in recent years is finally coming to an end, but not after claiming many lives across Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the season left at least 145 dead in Georgia.

Local health officials say it was the worst outbreak in decades.

The current flu season started early, in November. Then, by early January, the flu appeared to be striking hard at almost every state in the nation at around the same time.

Dr. Cherie Drenzek, state epidemiologist with the Georgia Department of Public Health, said it was the worst season she's ever seen in Georgia "and I've been doing this for 20 years."

