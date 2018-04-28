The Dunlap Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing man.

29-year-old Matthew Tyler Henry was last seen by law enforcement on April 15.

He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where Henry is, please call the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319. You can also call dispatch at 423-949-9912.

 
