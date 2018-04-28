The weather looks perfect this weekend with a clear sky to view the April Full Moon. A full moon will rise tonight at 8:11 pm EDT, and set at 7:31 am EDT Sunday morning, with a fullness of 99.1 percent.

Sunday night it will be 99.8 percent full. The moon rises at 9:11 pm EDT Sunday and will set at 8:08 am Monday morning.

The pink moon will not look pink! April's Full Moon is called the 'Pink' Full Moon due to the spring pink phlox flowers that begin to bloom now in the U.S. and Canada.