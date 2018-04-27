Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, Juan Hernandez grew up with one goal in mind -- playing the sport he loves in the United States. After years of hard work and a couple set backs along the way, Juan was able to make that dream a reality in the Scenic City.



"When I was fourteen, I just came for a month to learn English, and I liked it. I liked it a lot" says Hernandez. "I liked the culture and how it's sports oriented. So I liked that and said I kind of want to go to the states. So I started looking into it and saw that there were scholarships, which I didn't know what it was. And they (parents) said ok, go find something."

Juan received a scholarship to play soccer at Bethel University, in Makenzie, Tennessee, where the culture shock was hard to ignore.

"It was different. I'm from a big city so going to a really small town, in a different country with a different language was a really good experience."

Due to ineligibility, Juan was only allowed to play soccer for one year. He then decided to give the "other" kind of football a try, and became the kicker on the Bethel football team.

"It was a funny transition to be honest because I didn't know the game and I didn't know the rules. So I was always on the sideline and said just let me know when I go and Ill go. Just let me know when I go kick it and I will kick it. That's all I needed to do and it was funny."

It wasn't until several years later that Juan was reunited with soccer again, all thanks to a tryout given by current CFC head coach Bill Elliot.

"I was like coach can I practice one day just because I love soccer. So I practiced one day and he was like do you want to stay? And I was like yes. So the next thing I know I'm playing in front of 18,000 people in Finley."

Juan now enters his fourth season with the boys in blue, where he hopes to be a starter for the third year in a row.

Juan says he still loves playing soccer just as much as when he was a little boy, and he hopes he never takes that for granted.

"Since I love it, I put in the effort and the time and I don't think that's a secret. You put in the time and effort and it pays off in the future."