UPDATE: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Cohutta Friday morning.

It happened in the 4900 block of Standifer Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but the sheriff's office confirms a male was shot. Channel 3 has learned that the call was in reference to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

His name and condition are unknown.

An investigation is underway.