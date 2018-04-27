News
UPDATE: Whitfield County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning shooting
It happened in the 4900 block of Standifer Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Friday, April 27th 2018, 10:46 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 1:32 pm EDT
UPDATE: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Cohutta Friday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but the sheriff's office confirms a male was shot. Channel 3 has learned that the call was in reference to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
His name and condition are unknown.
An investigation is underway.
