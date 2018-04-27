Baseball will always be Nick Gordon's first love, but making music was never too far behind.

Gordon is currently the shortstop for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but while he's not fielding ground balls, he's busy rapping as the musical artist G Cinco.



"I got into it my last year at middle school" says Gordon. "One of my friends made a song and it was actually kind of cool and after that, I definitely fell in love with it."

Gordon admitted he wasn't very good in the beginning, but it didn't take very long for people to catch on to G Cinco.

"I mean you never really know. Everyone thinks they sound good. So I was like maybe I'm pretty good, but I didn't let anyone hear it. Then when people started listening to it, I just ran with it."

After working with the music video director GHOST from Orlando, Florida, G Cinco quickly blew up online. His song "Im the man" has over 100,000 views on youtube.

Meet @Flashgthe3rd an Orlando, Fl native which currently plays for the Minnesota, Twins. The MLB player also has a big passion for music & have been perusing it for about 6-7years now... He recently dropped his new single "I'm the Man" ?? How's it sounding so far?? pic.twitter.com/cFf7sTQwAm — Yachtmoneytv (@Yachtmoneytv) March 15, 2018

G Cinco's music success even led to talks with several record labels.

"My uncle does a lot of stuff for me. So he's been in contact with a couple people so he tells me every now and then. It's a lot of stuff that I really don't like to get into, just because I like the fun of it so it's not really business for me."

Gordon isn't counting out a future in music just yet, but for him right now, it's all about living in the moment.