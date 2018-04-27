Watch the 'Avengers' cast assemble for amazing 'Brady Bunch' theme song parody
"The Brady Bunch" theme song is one of the most beloved and memorable of all time, and let's face it — everybody wanted to be in one of those blue boxes!
So what happens when you combine that memorable theme song with a gang of superheroes? Something amazing.
On Thursday night, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon put out the call and the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War," Scarlett Johannson (Black Widow), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon) all came a-running ... to sing a parody version of "The Brady Bunch" theme song, blue box grid and all!
Somehow, we knew it was going to come to this — we'll never forget how several cast members played "Family Feud" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015.
But hey, it's pretty funny! Just check out these lyrics:
Here's the story
Of a playboy genius
Who was gearin' up to form some sort of crew
With a former Russian spy
A god of thunder
One fought in World War II
Here's the story of a handsome Star Lord
Like the greatest to every walk the earth — by far
And a Falcon
And a magic doctor
Wakanda forever!
' Til then one day all the heroes were assembled
To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch
And this group was labeled the Avengers
That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch
The Marvel Bunch
The Marvel Bunch
That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch!
Nice work, lady and gents!