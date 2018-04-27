"The Brady Bunch" theme song is one of the most beloved and memorable of all time, and let's face it — everybody wanted to be in one of those blue boxes!

So what happens when you combine that memorable theme song with a gang of superheroes? Something amazing.

On Thursday night, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon put out the call and the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War," Scarlett Johannson (Black Widow), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon) all came a-running ... to sing a parody version of "The Brady Bunch" theme song, blue box grid and all!

Somehow, we knew it was going to come to this — we'll never forget how several cast members played "Family Feud" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015.

But hey, it's pretty funny! Just check out these lyrics:

Here's the story

Of a playboy genius

Who was gearin' up to form some sort of crew

With a former Russian spy

A god of thunder

One fought in World War II

Here's the story of a handsome Star Lord

Like the greatest to every walk the earth — by far

And a Falcon

And a magic doctor

Wakanda forever!

' Til then one day all the heroes were assembled

To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch

And this group was labeled the Avengers

That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch

The Marvel Bunch

The Marvel Bunch

That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch!