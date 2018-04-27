UPDATE: An Erlanger employee is facing several charges after Chattanooga police officers used a stun gun on him Thursday night inside Erlanger’s Emergency Room. Police say 42-year-old Roger W. Davis refused to leave the emergency room after they asked him to. He is charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the emergency room after Erlanger employees contacted them because Davis was reportedly giving them issues while taking care of his mother in the ER. It is unclear if he was on-duty or off-duty.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 3, Davis was asked by medical staff and the VP of Erlanger to leave the facility for disruptive behavior. Davis was in the lobby of the ER speaking loudly when police approached him. Police asked if he would stop speaking so loud. Davis replied he was speaking with his father and would continue. Police told Davis that was fine, but he needed to keep it down or he would be asked to leave the hospital. Davis said to police, “Then do it.”

Officer Sarah Rogers asked Davis to leave the property multiple times. When he didn’t listen to commands, the officer placed her hands on Davis’ arm to escort him out the door. That is when police say Davis began swinging his arms and fist. Police say they used a takedown technique to get him down, but that failed.

Police then pulled out the taser. Officer Rogers pulled out her stun gun and put it on his chest. She told Davis three times if he did not put his hands behind his back, she would be forced to use it. The affidavit says Davis still would not comply and Officer Rogers says at one point he said, "Go ahead."

Officer Rogers said she then used the stun gun on him. Davis fell to the ground, but Officer Rogers said he was on his back and still would not comply. Davis rolled over onto his stomach and the two officers placed him into custody.

Davis was checked out by medical staff and later taken to the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set for $4,300.

Erlanger responded to questions from Channel 3 Friday with this statement:

"Erlanger would like to thank our associates, security and the Chattanooga Police Department for containing the situation that occurred on the evening of April 26 and ensuring the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. Because of their diligence, patient care in the emergency department was in no way impacted as a result of this isolated incident."