Georgia motorists can thank a national glitch for their inability to get a driver's license.

An 11Alive viewer brought the issue to our attention Friday morning and the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) later confirmed some of the details.

According to DDS spokesperson Susan Sports, the National Driver Registry database had a technical issue. As a result, no one was able to get a driver's license while the computers were down.

Sports said the computers came back up by the close of business on Thursday. But, by open of business the next day they were down once again.

A section of the state DDS website shows that online services are also limited because of the problem. Right now, there is no estimated time on when the problem will be fixed.

Authorities haven't specified exactly what kind of technical problem led to the outage.