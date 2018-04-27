South Pittsburg celebrates the 22nd Annual National Cornbread Festival
The National Cornbread Festival is back in South Pittsburg for the 22nd year.
Over 70 arts and crafts vendors, dozens of musical acts, carnival rides will be there -- and lots of food options including every kind of cornbread you've ever imagined and more.
Admission is $7 at the gate, preschool children are free. 35,000 people or more are expected, so get there early.
The opening ceremony is Friday, April 27 at 6 pm central. The fireworks start at 10 pm central. Festival hours 9-6 Saturday and 9-5 Sunday.
This is the first year for the cast iron collectors tent. Lodge is the host, and they are inviting you to bring your favorite piece of cast iron cookware, learn about cast iron history, participate in cast iron trivia contest. You can also take a free tour of the foundry and watch for the winner of the Cornbread Cookoff.
Of course, you can visit Cornbread Alley for a taste of as many varieties of cornbread as you wish.
All times are Central Daylight Time
Saturday, April 21
- 6:00 p.m. – Miss National Cornbread Contest Pageant (The Princess Theatre)
Tuesday, April 24
- Week-long Carnival by Kissel Rides begin
- Weeknights after 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday after 10:00 a.m.
Friday, April 27
- 6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
- 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Street Dance
- 10:00 p.m. – Fireworks Display
Saturday, April 28
- 5K Run/Walk Registration will begin at: 6:30 a.m. CDT
- 8:00 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk
- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Festival Hours
- 9:30 a.m. – 5K Race Results and Awards (Tower Community Bank Stage)
- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Bluegrass, Old Time, Traditional Jamming Tent
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Tours of Historic Neighborhoods (sign up @ Light #3)
- 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Classic Car Cruise-in at the Dixie Freeze
- 10:00 a.m. – National Championship Cook-off (Cook-off Stage)
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lodge Foundry Plant Tours
- 1:00 p.m. – Nashville Songwriters (Keith Anderson, J.T. Harding, & Phil Barton) (Princess Theatre)
- 1:30 p.m. – 2017 Miss National Cornbread Festival Contest Winners Introduced (First Volunteer Stage)
- 1:45 p.m. – National Cornbread Festival Cook-Off Winners Announced (Cook-off Stage)
- 2:30 p.m. – Lodge Cooking Demo – Chef Shannon Johnson & Chef Kris Stubblefield (Cook-off Stage)
- 3:00 p.m. – National Championship Cook-Off Heat (Cook-off Stage)
- 3:45 p.m. – Lodge Head to Head Chef Challenge – Chef Bill vs Chef Nick from Virginia College Culinary School (Cook-off Stage)
- 5:00 p.m. – Exile performing “I Want To Kiss You All Over” and other huge hits from the country and top 40 charts (First Volunteer Stage)
Sunday, April 29
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast for Marion County Children’s Fund (Cook-off Stage)
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Community Worship Service (Tower Community Bank Stage)
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Festival Hours
- 10:30 a.m. – Lodge Cooking Demo with Chef Matthew from Chattanooga State Culinary School (Cook-off Stage)
- 11:30 a.m. – Lodge Cooking Demo with Chef Tamie Cook & Chef Cynthia Graubert (Cook-off Stage)
- 1:00 p.m. – 4-H Cook-off (Cook-off Stage)
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Tours of Historic Neighborhoods (sign up @ Light #3)
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lodge Foundry Plant Tours
- 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Bluegrass, Old Time, Traditional Jamming Tent
- 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Lodge Cast Iron 101 – Cooking & Caring for Cast Iron Cookware (Cook-off Tent)
- 2:00pm – Mega-popular Doyle Lawson & QuickSilver performing Derailed, The Life of a Hard Working Man and other huge hits
- 3:30 p.m. – 4-H Cook-off Winners Announced (Cook-off Stage)