The National Cornbread Festival is back in South Pittsburg for the 22nd year.

Over 70 arts and crafts vendors, dozens of musical acts, carnival rides will be there -- and lots of food options including every kind of cornbread you've ever imagined and more.

Admission is $7 at the gate, preschool children are free. 35,000 people or more are expected, so get there early.

The opening ceremony is Friday, April 27 at 6 pm central. The fireworks start at 10 pm central. Festival hours 9-6 Saturday and 9-5 Sunday.

This is the first year for the cast iron collectors tent. Lodge is the host, and they are inviting you to bring your favorite piece of cast iron cookware, learn about cast iron history, participate in cast iron trivia contest. You can also take a free tour of the foundry and watch for the winner of the Cornbread Cookoff.

Of course, you can visit Cornbread Alley for a taste of as many varieties of cornbread as you wish.

All times are Central Daylight Time