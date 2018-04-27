SALT LAKE CITY — As finals week began Wednesday at the University of Utah, students passing through the J. Willard Marriott Library encountered an unexpected space to help them cope with their testing anxiety.

"The Cry Closet" stood in the middle of a busy passageway, ready to greet stressed-out students.

"I think everyone just needs a safe space sometimes, even if it's in a very public place," said the artist behind the project, senior student Nemo Miller.

Miller created 400-pound, stand-alone closet for a class project.