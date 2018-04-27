Wacker Chemie will begin production again in the next few weeks, eight months since an explosion at the Charleston Plant.

The company says it is now in the process of gradually ramping up work and expect to reach full capacity this fall.

Wacker Chemie released a statement Thursday saying their first quarter overall sales in 2018, were on par with a year ago, even with much less polysilicon available for sale due to the Charleston shutdown.

Wacker Polysilicon sales are down 18 percent from a year ago due to lower volumes and shutdown costs.