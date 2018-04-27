Good Friday! We made it through the rain, and now we can settle back and enjoy a picture perfect weekend! There will be so much to do from the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg to the Chattanooga Market to the Lookouts so there will be plenty outdoors for you to do.

Today we see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with a very comfortable high of 73. Skies will remain clear tonight. We will drop to the upper 40s overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be even warmer with a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday evening a weak front may bring a few clouds, and it will also usher in some slightly cooler weather for Sunday. Skies will be sunny and temps will range from 45 in the morning to only 68 Sunday afternoon.

Next week our weather will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure that will deliver stable air and light south winds through the week. The result will be lots of sunshine and a gradual warm up that will see our highs climbing from 75 on Monday afternoon to 85 by Thursday afternoon.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 49

Noon... Sunny, 65