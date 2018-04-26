UPDATE: The East Ridge City Council is responding to residents' concerns about a new redevelopment project.

The council says the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ERHRA) is redrafting the plan to eliminate "any reference to the taking of houses in the City."

The ERHRA is going to focus on commercial properties that are in poor condition, abandoned or considered to be a danger to the public.

The ERHRA will not target or attempt to displace any resident from their homes.

The city is hosting an Open House Community Meeting at the East Ridge Community Center on May 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Here is the entire release sent by the East Ridge City Council:

ORIGINAL STORY: East Ridge community members shared their concerns about a new redevelopment project to council members before the first public hearing.

So far, this project doesn't have any specific information on what is to come with the redevelopment.

Several community members say they are uneasy with the map that defines where the development will take place.

The map shows the zone in question. I-75 and Ringgold Road cross through it.

About a month ago, homeowners who live in the zone received a letter from the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The letter claims the project will enhance existing neighborhoods, improve transportation, and parks and recreation.

“The goal is to look at finding different avenues to help bring life back to East Ridge,” said Earl Wilson, commissioner for the housing and redevelopment authority.

City leaders want to improve East Ridge by tearing down abandoned buildings and homes.

Community members are worried their own homes may be targeted.

“Start with commercial, start with the condemned, the totally abandon boarded up houses don't go with people’s homes,” said resident Katie Balazs.

“Yes, we want redevelopment,” resident Frances Pope said. “We don't want the invasion into neighborhoods that will affect day-to-day life.”

Some city council members heard their constituents and decided to ask the housing authority to take another look at the map.

“To substantially reduce the plan and focus on specific areas of blight that they are concerned with and produce a new map,” said Councilman Brian Williams.

Earl Wilson is on the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority that is pushing for the project. He's glad to get input from the citizens.

“Each opinion is information and the more information you have the more knowledge and the more power you have,” said Wilson.