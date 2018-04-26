Chattanooga police arrested two suspects involved in an armed-robbery within hours of the incident on Wednesday.

The armed-robbery happened in the 5900 block of Brainerd Road around 1:00 p.m.

Police say a woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by a man with a gun, who demanded her purse and cellphone. The woman complied and the man fled in a gray Mitsubishi.

A witness at the scene was able to take a photo of the vehicle and provide officers with a detailed description of the two suspects.

Four hours after the incident, police noticed a car running a stop sign. When police approached the car, they recognized one of the men from the information provided by the witness.

The two men were questioned and admitted to their involvement in the robbery.

Police say 35-year-old James Harden and 44-year-old Donald Roush were both arrested on multiple felony charges, with more charges pending.