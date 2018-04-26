News
TDOT & THP to test I-75 fog zone alert system Sunday
Drivers should be aware of the testing and workers that could be along the highway.
Thursday, April 26th 2018, 4:02 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, April 26th 2018, 4:05 pm EDT
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be testing the fog zone alert system on I-75 in Bradley County on Sunday morning, April 29, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
The test should last approximately two hours.
The weather predicted for Sunday should make the testing easier for those involved, since after the many recent days of ray we've had, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny and clear.
Drivers should be aware of the testing and workers that could be along the highway.