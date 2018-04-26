Long-time Chattanooga radio personality Billy “Dex” Poindexter is retiring.

Dex bids farewell to US101 (WUSY-FM) as one of Country Radio’s most well-known personalities and one-half of the award winning “Dex and Mo Show.”

Dex announced that he is retiring from the Chattanooga station after 25 years on the air, and plans to focus on his health, his family and travel. His last day at the station will be Thursday.

“It’s been a great 25 years and it has truly been my pleasure serving this community. US101 has the greatest listeners on earth; they are open and always so giving. From our annual efforts to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to various disaster relief efforts through the years, the US101 listeners have always stepped up,” said Dex. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together and US101 will always be my home.”

“When it comes to wit, personality, comedy, and a genuine love for the business, there is no one greater than Dex. I am so thankful for the opportunity I was given to learn from such an iconic figure and I cannot thank him enough for all that he has taught me about this business,” said Mo. “He will be greatly missed, but I wish him the best in retirement following his hall of fame career.”

“Dex has impacted the careers of countless country artists over the years and there has been an outpouring of support from artists and listeners. Super stars like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks have called and sent videos to congratulate Dex,” said Justin Cole, Senior Vice President of Programming, Entercom Chattanooga. “Dex was an integral part of making US101 the No. 1 station in Chattanooga and he has an open invitation to come sit in on the show anytime. While we are going to miss having him in the building, we wish him all of the best in this next chapter.”

During his tenure at US101, Dex was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. He was honored with five Country Music Association (CMA) and two Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards for Radio Personality of The Year. The well respected broadcaster has been a part of more than twenty CMA awards, including station of the year trophies. Other accolades include a multitude of Country Radio Broadcaster (CRB), Radio and Records (R&R), Country Aircheck, and Billboard awards for Personality and/or Music Director of the year.



A public celebration and thank you for Dex will be conducted on air at US101, and online at www.us101country.com. Fans can also tune in via the Radio.com app and connect with the station via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.