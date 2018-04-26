UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a hit and run that left a woman injured.

Desman Ware, 41, is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Failure to Report Accident, Financial Responsibility, Driving on Revoked Suspended or Cancelled License, and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

Chattanooga Police say the recieved an anonymous tip, along with aid from the Chattanooga Housing Authority in finding the driver.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has chosen to share this above video to add context to this story and more importantly, help catch the driver as police continue their search. The woman was taken to a local hospital with what police are calling “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Chattanooga police are looking for the driver who hit a woman on East MLK Boulevard and kept driving on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver hit the woman at the Houston Street intersection around 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers spoke to the woman who told them she was hit by a white vehicle heading East on East MLK Boulevard. The woman was taken to a local hospital with what police are calling “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Several people witnessed the incident and provided their accounts to police. No one at the scene was able to identify the driver, but video captured by a nearby business is giving us a look at the vehicle.

In the video, the vehicle appears to be a white older body style Cadillac with a blue top and blue side stripe.

The video also shows the victim running across the street outside the designated crosswalk while oncoming traffic had a green light.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say the driver could face charges for leaving the scene. A department spokesperson asks anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.