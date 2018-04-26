About 144,000 ceiling fans are being recalled by the manufacturer after it was discovered that the brackets holding the fan blades could break and allow the blades to come off and pose an impact hazard.

The recall involves Seasons-branded 52” five-blade ceiling fans.

The recalled fans were sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes and have zero, one, three or four lights.

Affected are model numbers:

269702

269712

269714

269716

269718

269808

269810

269812

269816

269818

269820

269822

The model number is printed on a label on top of the motor housing.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact HD Supply to receive a free repair kit. HD Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.