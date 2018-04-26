News
UPDATE: CARTA bus involved in crash; passenger taken to hospital
One person was transported to a local hospital.
Thursday, April 26th 2018, 12:52 pm EDT
Thursday, April 26th 2018, 1:19 pm EDT
UPDATE: According to a spokesperson for Carta, Veronica Peebles, the person transported to a hospital was a passenger on board the Carta bus.
The bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are on the scene of a crash involving a CARTA bus.
Police were called shortly before noon to the 1500 block of North Moore Road. One person was transported to a local hospital.
According to a spokesperson for CARTA, a transportation supervisor is on scene investigating what led to the crash. CARTA plans to release a statement shortly.