UPDATE: According to a spokesperson for Carta, Veronica Peebles, the person transported to a hospital was a passenger on board the Carta bus.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are on the scene of a crash involving a CARTA bus.



Police were called shortly before noon to the 1500 block of North Moore Road. One person was transported to a local hospital.



According to a spokesperson for CARTA, a transportation supervisor is on scene investigating what led to the crash. CARTA plans to release a statement shortly.