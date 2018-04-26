"The telecommunications industry has confirmed the main fiber cable between Nashville and Atlanta has been cut. Telecommunication vendors are reaching out and calling impacted districts directly, and we will continue to keep you posted as we learn more from them.



Internet traffic is being routed to backup channels, but these may cause temporary slowdowns with internet connectivity statewide, particularly in the south.



We wanted to make sure you were aware of the situation as soon as we had verification from the telecommunications providers. This is an issue related to local connectivity, not with the testing platform. Testing can continue, but connectivity may be slow in areas that are impacted until this is resolved."