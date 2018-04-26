UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 have been re-opened to traffic after a morning crash Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed on Interstate 24 was trapped in the vehicle until first responders could extract him. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Another crash involving 3 vehicles happened at nearly the same time on I-24, but at milemarker 171 but in the eastbound lanes. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Interstate 24 westbound at the ridgecut is snarling traffic Thursday morning.

First responders are enroute to the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Traffic is backed up for several miles in both directions.