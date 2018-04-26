The New China Buffet & Grill at 3450 Cummings Highway earned a failing score of 61, because inspectors saw raw foods that were found thawing at room temperature and stored too close to vegetables, hand washing issues including no soap at the hand washing station and food was not properly stored in the walk-in cooler.



Local meeting place Bea’s Restaurant at 4500 Dodds Avenue also failed with a score of 68 because raw chicken juice (thawed) was being poured into the employee hand sink, open drinks and personal belongings were found in the kitchen and floors were in bad repair.