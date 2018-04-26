Good Thursday. With many creeks and stream still quite full, another 1/2 inch of rain is not a welcome sight, but it is what we are facing today. We still have the Coahulla Creek near Dalton about 2' above flood stage this morning, and that will only be exacerbated by the showers on and off all day today. Temps this afternoon will still manage to make it to the low 60s.

The rain will be fairly steady this morning, then give way to widely scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Late tonight we will see the rain tapering off as the temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be awesome with only a few clouds, lows near 50, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny and nice, but a little cooler with temps ranging from 45 in the morning to only 69 in the afternoon.

Next week will sport plenty of sunshine and warming weather as temps climb into the low 80s by the middle of the week.

David Karnes

THURSDAY

8 am... Showers, 53

Noon... Showers, 56