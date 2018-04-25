The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be closing some roads in the city for construction or utility work on Thursday.

Here's a list of road closures for Thursday, April 26:

Chestnut Street: The 2100 block of Chestnut Street will be closed between W Main Street and W 25th Street from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Mountain Creek Road: The 5400 block of Mountain Creek Road will be closed between Highway 27 and Browntown Road from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm for utility work. A detour will be posted.

W 13th Street: The eastbound lane of W 13th Street from Cowart Street to Market Street will be closed (as needed) between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm for utility work from April 26 until May 4.