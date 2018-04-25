We're now just a couple of months away from the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which happens on June 24th live right here on Channel 3.

Wednesday, Channel 3 got a sneak peek inside the beautiful home.

It was a very special day because the floor signing ceremony took place. All of the sponsors gathered and wrote notes of hope and inspiration for the new homeowners and the kids form St. Jude.

The home is located in the Barrington Pointe subdivision, which is about 25 miles from downtown Chattanooga. It is 4,500 square feet and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half baths.

The kitchen is 36 feet long, which is as big as the garage. Plus, there's basically two of everything: two farm sinks, two kitchen islands and two dishwashers. If you like to cook, this is the kitchen for you.

For a chance to win this home, you'll want to buy a ticket now. They go fast!

We've had an early sell out for the past several years.