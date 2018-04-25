13 semi-trucks line roadway to help man considering suicide
According to WDIV, the Michigan State Police reported a suicidal man threatened to jump from the I-696 overpass early Tuesday morning.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) -- A photo shared by Detroit police has people talking after it shows a row of semi-trucks lining a roadway to help a suicidal man.
That’s when police began asking semi-truck drivers to pull under the bridge to shorten the man’s fall, should he jump, according to WJBK.
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018
