DETROIT, MI (WCMH) -- A photo shared by Detroit police has people talking after it shows a row of semi-trucks lining a roadway to help a suicidal man. 

According to WDIV, the Michigan State Police reported a suicidal man threatened to jump from the I-696 overpass early Tuesday morning. 

That’s when police began asking semi-truck drivers to pull under the bridge to shorten the man’s fall, should he jump, according to WJBK.

