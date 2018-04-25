Titans, Mariota excited to start minicamp
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota got back to work Wednesday afternoon, taking the field for the team's voluntary minicamp.
This time last year Mariota was rehabbing a fractured fibula that he suffered at the end of the 2016 season, so being able to go all-out during this year's offseason is something he doesn't take for granted.
"It is awesome to be back out there," Mariota said after practice. "It is awesome to play ball. It is fun to go out there and see some new faces, and to go out there and compete. It's a blast."
Tuesday the Titans officially picked up the 5th-year option for Mariota, which keeps him in Tennessee through the 2019 season.
Mariota is set to earn just under $21 million for the 2019 season, which is an average of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.