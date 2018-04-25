This time last year Mariota was rehabbing a fractured fibula that he suffered at the end of the 2016 season, so being able to go all-out during this year's offseason is something he doesn't take for granted.



"It is awesome to be back out there," Mariota said after practice. "It is awesome to play ball. It is fun to go out there and see some new faces, and to go out there and compete. It's a blast."