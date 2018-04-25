It's no secret, the Tennessee Valley is a hub for allergy problems. Even our pets are experiencing symptoms, and they can often bring outdoor allergens like pollen inside.

Channel 3 spoke with local veterinarians about what symptoms to look for, and how to prevent our furry friends from tracking pollen indoors.

Dr. Jim Hammon of Northgate Animal Hospital says to look for other symptoms besides sneezing and watery eyes.

"They're scratching, and having hair loss, and red skin. So that's what we see in our pets," says Hammon.Hammon suggests wiping for pet down, where they tend to lick a lot.

"The paws and feet are very specific. Under the tail are also wipe well, and around the face and muzzle area," adds Hammon.

You can use a medicated wipe sold by your veterinarian, or a mild soap on a washcloth if it's a milder allergy. Riverview Animal Hospital's Dr. Marisa Shulman says some specific breeds have more allergies.

"I tend to see a lot of allergies in the pink skin/white coated dogs, especially bully breeds like your pitties and pitty mixes," says Shulman.

She adds Golden Retrievers are also more prone to having allergies. Both vets agree it increases bath time.

"Frequent bathing, as long as it's not with hard detergents, can be useful as well, again just to physically remove allergens from the pet," adds Shulman.

Both Riverview and Northgate tell Channel 3, if your pet's licking and biting is causing any disruption in their day-to-day activities like eating or sleeping, it's time to give them a call. Both advise you to contact your vet before purchasing any over-the-counter medicine due to specific breeds and weight restrictions.