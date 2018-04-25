The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged for their roles in a police chase on Tuesday that led to a deputy being cut.

Sheriff Steve Ross says it began when his deputies tried to stop the suspects, Mason Nykolajcuyk and Ashley Hale, who were in a stolen vehicle.

After the pursuit ended, both suspects tried to run from deputies, but Hale was caught.

Sheriff Ross says Hale pulled a knife during a struggle with a deputy and cut him. The deputy received stitches and is recovering.

Hale was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, resisting stop, resisting halt, felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff says Nykolajcuyk got away but was caught in Cherokee County, North Carolina on Wednesday in a truck that was stolen from Polk County.

Detective Roger Williams with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Nykolajcuyk led officers on a lengthy chase, hitting patrol cars in the process and almost hit pedestrians.

Detective Williams says Nykolajcuyk was eventually arrested in the Texana Community.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is charging Nykolajcuyk with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He is being held in the Cherokee County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Ross says Nykolajcuyk will be charged in Polk County with aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $2500 and felony evading.