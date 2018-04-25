A sports turf company is hiring in North Georgia.

FieldTurf in Calhoun, GA, will be holding a career fair at 145 Industrial Blvd. NE on May 4-5. The fair will run from 9:00 am-5:00 pm on Friday and 9:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday.

The company is looking to fill full-time, seasonal and intern positions. They are looking for tufting machine operators, tufting creelers, warehouse lift truck operators, coater operators, a quality control inspector and assembly workers.