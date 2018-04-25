News
FieldTurf hosting career fair in Calhoun, GA
A sports turf company is hiring in North Georgia.
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 3:57 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 4:01 pm EDT
A sports turf company is hiring in North Georgia.
FieldTurf in Calhoun, GA, will be holding a career fair at 145 Industrial Blvd. NE on May 4-5. The fair will run from 9:00 am-5:00 pm on Friday and 9:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday.
The company is looking to fill full-time, seasonal and intern positions. They are looking for tufting machine operators, tufting creelers, warehouse lift truck operators, coater operators, a quality control inspector and assembly workers.
For more information, visit FieldTurf's website or call 1-800-724-2969.