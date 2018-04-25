News
Polk Co. Sheriff's office searching for attempted burglary suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the attempted burglary happened in Ducktown.
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 2:39 pm EDT by
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 2:39 pm EDT
Deputies in Polk County are asking the community to help identify an attempted burglary suspect.
The suspect is possibly driving a black Nissan extended cab truck.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 423-496-3301. Tips can also be submitted via a Facebook message. You can remain anonymous.