You'll see almost 400 firefighters with boots in hand at busy intersections around town beginning Thursday.

They're asking for any donations you may have for the "Fill the Boot" fundraiser. The money raised goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The fundraiser helps fund research, support care centers and send kids to a special summer camp.

Across Tennessee, there is a friendly competition to see who can bring in the most donations. Chattanooga won last year, and they're hoping for a repeat this year.

"It's important for us to this because community is important to us," Captain Keith Liles, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, said. We like to give back anyway we can. We have the greatest job in the world and our job is nothing without the community that we serve and this is a way to give back to a special section of the community that is pretty important to us."

Firefighters will be out collecting donations from 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

An MDA ambassador gets the honor of waving a flag to start the fire trucks at Fire Station 1 as they head to locations across Chattanooga to collect donations.