News
Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing girl, wanted man
Deputies say 15-year-old Chelsea Marie Nickerson is believed to be with 18-year-old Michael Chance Cranfield.
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 12:53 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, April 25th 2018, 12:53 pm EDT
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage girl who is believed to have run off with a wanted young man.
Cranfield is wanted by the sheriff's office for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.
Nickerson is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'06" and weighs 125 pounds.
Cranfield is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 140 pounds and 5'08".
If you have any information about where Cranfield and/or Nickerson are, please contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706)935-2424 or (706)935-2323.