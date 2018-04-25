Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage girl who is believed to have run off with a wanted young man.

Cranfield is wanted by the sheriff's office for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.

Nickerson is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'06" and weighs 125 pounds.

Cranfield is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 140 pounds and 5'08".