The city is footing the bill to keep a shelter open for those who were recently kicked out of one of Chattanooga's largest homeless camps.

The Salvation Army will be open until the end of June to help connect those with resources to permanent housing.

City officials said 23 people who used to call Tent City home have been approved but are still waiting for permanent housing units to open up.

Three weeks ago, the city told 136 people they had to leave because the soil along that section of 11th Street was contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Sam Wolfe, who is the Homeless Program Coordinator for the city, said 13 of those people now live in permanent homes.

Others are still waiting to learn if their applications are approved, some were denied.

As agencies work to process the influx of housing applications, he said the city is footing the bill to give those still waiting a place to stay.

The Salvation Army is now opening their doors to ease the burden the Community Kitchen faced by offering emergency housing.

"Anytime you have someone go through a transition, there's a chance that you may lose that individual. You may lose contact with them, they may not have a phone that works. Having people placed in a shelter, we heard back from our agencies and that was something they thought this population really needed to continue to work to get them permanently housed," Wolfe said.

The city is spending $780/night to feed and house those who need shelter at the Salvation Army until the end of June.

Channel 3 has requested more information about why the soil at Tent City was tested, when and what was found that prompted city officials to remove those living there.

We are still waiting for that information.