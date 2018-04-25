News
Pandora to create 250 jobs in Atlanta
The company plans to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.
ATLANTA (AP) - One of the largest music streaming services will create 250 jobs in Atlanta.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said in a news release Wednesday that Pandora will expand its presence over the next three years. The company plans to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.
Deal calls Pandora's expansion an "investment" to a highly-skilled Atlanta workforce.
Pandora CEO Roger Lynch says Atlanta is a proper place to expand because of the city's rich music history, startup company culture and extensive higher education community.
