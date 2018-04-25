Around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, park personnel was notified of a victim that had gone into the river and was not seen coming out. This incident was down river from the Little Falls area at Little River Canyon National Preserve. Multiple agencies from both DeKalb and Cherokee counties were dispatched.

A 17-year-old male from Huntsville, AL along with two other friends jumped into the river and when attempting to exit the river one individual fell back into the water and was swept down river. A bystander called 911 and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers responded to the scene.

A hasty search was performed by the initial responding agencies. Rescuers were able to locate the individual under an overhang along the east side of the river.

The area was difficult to access and a technical rescue was utilized to extricate him to the bluff where he was assisted to a transport vehicle. Once located, medical personnel assessed him and remained with him throughout the extrication and transport to the staging area.